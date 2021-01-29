By Orjime Moses Abuja

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has called on religious and ethnic groups in the country to desist from making inflammatory statements capable of inciting Nigerians.

IDFP which is a faith based organisation made-up of Christians and Muslims said agitations by various groups in the country will only aggravate insecurity in the country.

Speaking at a press conference led by their co-chairmen Alhaji Kunle Ishaq and Bishop Sunday Onuoha respectively, the group, showed concern over the inflammatory statements by some religious and regional groups which is threatening the safety of all Nigerians.

Alhaji Ishaq while reading a speech said, “We call on all Nigerians to be vigilant in the defense of their democratic norms in order to secure the peace that we all are yearning for as a country blessed with all norms of opportunities which if well harnessed, will bring positive change and development.

“Our religious institutions should continue to play a vital role in facilitating justice and peace in the country.

“We are also calling on all Nigerians not to be used as a political tools of violence against each other or as a agent of hate through misuse of various social media platforms.

“We appeal to both the mainstream media and social media platforms to be discreet and patriotic in their reportage.”

He stressed the need that goverment should endeavor to have an inclusive approach that will carry all the Stakeholders along in the efforts to reduce tensions, conflicts, insecurity and blind perceptions across the country.

Similarly, Bishop Sunday Onuoha said we have commend the efforts of Mr president in appointing new service chiefs towards reinforcing and reinvigorating the security state of the country, while charging them to be committed in discharging their responsibilities to forestall all the security challenges in the country.

He said that we all know that this ethnic crisis is the manipulated of the elites.

“If you go to the villages the people are living happily with one another. They are going to farm together, being in the markets together and celebrating together and the challenges that those in the villages have is the elites who think they are in charge of the whole world. So I think those in the village need to cry out so that God can hear and free them from the hands of the manipulators,” he stated.