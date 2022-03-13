Nigerians have been advised to debunk myths and rumours about COVID-19 vaccines aimed at discouraging them from taking the vaccines.

Some of the myths, the Planned Parenthood Federation Nigeria (PPFN) said, include that the vaccines are not safe, could modify one’s DNA, can make one magnetic, not safe for pregnant, lactating mothers, affect menstrual circles and survivors don’t need to be vaccinated.

The PPFN made the observation during a training for primary healthcare workers organised in Abuja yesterday to ensure equitable access and uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine by strengthening facilities and sensitising community members on how to address myths and misconceptions on the vaccine.

PPFN access project coordinator, Dr. George Swomen, while speaking with newsmen on the essence of the training, said training health care workers was part of the key activities, adding that PPFN as an organisation cannot overemphasise the need to retrain healthcare workers.

He noted that healthcare workers need to be updated and trained regularly so that their knowledge can be up to date.

Swomen said this would enable them to offer better quality services to patients and help to increase the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines.

“One of the key aspects that we’re also considering in this training is trying to build value-based communication strategies for healthcare workers and this is because we have noted that the pattern or approach of communication of healthcare workers and their community members can either make the communities to take the vaccine, or it can dissuade them from picking up the vaccine,” he said.

One of the participants, Isa Alhassan, reiterated the need for training health workers.

