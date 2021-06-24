The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has tasked its directors to shun unethical practices and perform their duties diligently in order not to tarnish the image of the scheme.

Director-General of NYSC, Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the charge in Abuja, at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Inspectors’ Development Programme on the theme, “Optimising The Ideas Of The Scheme In The Present Realities: The Role Of The NYSC Inspector.”

“As foot-soldiers of the scheme, always strive to live above board so that you can serve as role models and mentors to Corps Members,” he said.

He also revealed that the Corps has blocked relocation of about one thousand corps members over what it described as unethical practices.

“Recently we had to block some of the corps members who were involved in it and we said in NYSC we are not going to condole any act of indiscipline, we are not going to compromise our mobilisation process.

“Our deployment and relocation is free, once you have genuine reason on account of health and those that are married we normally mobilize so staff and corps members should not go to any length and be decieved by either some of the unscrupulous staff and also outsiders who connive to compromise the process.

“Some even go to the extent of telling prospective corps members that they can change their date of birth so that they continue to come to service, that era has gone. I want to appeal to Nigerians that they should please not fall prey to this fraudsters, our deployment is free where there are challenges we NYSC has a way of addressing it,” Brig-Gen Ibrahim stated.