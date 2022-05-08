The National Assembly and the Federal Ministry of Aviation, yesterday, intervened in the proposed shutdown of operation by airlines in Nigeria over hike in aviation fuel, also known as, Jet-A1.

Recall that Airline operators under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), on Friday, issued a threat to down tools next week over the astronomical rise in the price of Jet A1 from N170 to N700.

The group said no commercial airline will fly out of Lagos, Abuja or any airports in Nigeria saying they can’t absorb the sudden hike in cost anymore. The airlines that threatened to shut operations are Dana, Azman, Arik, Air Peace, Dana Air, United Nigeria Airline, Overland Airways, and Aero Contractor.

According to them, while aviation fuel costs about 40 per cent of an airline’s operating cost globally, the present hike has shot up Nigeria’s operating cost to about 95 per cent.

However, the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has warned airlines against continued sales of tickets for a service they won’t render.

According to the agency’s executive vice chairman, Babatunde Irukera, he said the commission is concerned with consumers’ feedback that airlines have continued to sell tickets beyond the date announced for the proposed service shutdown.

“To the extent that this is accurate, and the airlines have decided and are resolute, it will be egregious exploitation of consumers and a violation of law to purport to sell a service that the service provider knows, it will not, or does not intend to provide or deliver. It is misleading and deceptive under S123 of the FCCPA to represent a service will be delivered on a certain date when the provider knows the same is false or improbable,” Irukera said in a statement titled, Airline Operators of Nigeria announcement to suspend domestic aviation operation on Monday, May 9th, 2022.

“The Commission is optimistic that airline operators will not deliberately sell tickets for flights they do not intend to operate, and is as such hopeful that a solution short of a shutdown will emerge accordingly.

“The Commission continues to monitor this sensitive and evolving situation and remains committed to supporting engagements to provide solutions and stability.”

However, the minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, said the supply of aviation fuel, is not within the purview of the Ministry, adding that the much it can do in the present situation is to engage with agencies, institutions and individuals in positions to provide succour to the airlines.

This, he said is already being done by the relevant team led by his office to cushion the effects of the high cost of the commodity that has jumped to N700 per litre.

Sirika who spoke through his special assistant on Public Affairs, Dr James Odaudu, in a bid to prevail on the airlines to shelve grounding of the operations from Monday next week said they acknowledge that the airline operators are in the business to make profits while servicing the very critical sector that is not only the preferred mode of transport for most Nigerians but also the main international gateway to the nation.

His words, “While the efforts to assuage the situation are on, we wish to appeal to the airline operators, even in the difficult situation, to consider the multiplier effect of shutting down operations, on Nigerians and global travellers, in taking their business-informed decisions and actions”.

“We also assure Nigerians, especially stakeholders in the sector, that the Buhari administration remains stoic in its commitment to the creation and sustenance of an environment that promotes the growth of the aviation industry where major players like the airlines can operate in a profitable and competitive market”, Sirika added.

However, the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Honourable Nnolim Nnaji, also appealed to the AON to rescind action on its planned shutdown.

Nnaji who regretted that despite the last intervention of the leadership of the House of Representatives, Aviation and other relevant Committees, the problem remained unabated, assured the airlines that his Committee and indeed the House leadership were not sleeping over their plight.

The Aviation Committee Chairman disclosed that the House of Reps Leadership had already summoned a meeting of the stakeholders including the chairmen of the relevant committees of the House to a meeting on Monday, May 9, 2022 to address their matter.

Nnaji who praised the operators for their patriotism further urged them not to ground their operations stressing, that, ” such will inflict more pains on our already distressed economy.”

He also promised them that, “the National Assembly is determined to ensure that the aviation fuel crisis is urgently resolved because air transportation has become the safest mode of travel.

“It is equally the catalyst of economic development so we cannot afford to entertain any disruptions in the sector especially now that election process is ongoing.“

Meanwhile, in what looks like a crack in the AON, Ibom Air, on Saturday, said it has pulled out of the proposed shutdown of operations, saying it has financial obligations to suppliers, financiers and staff, which depend on uninterrupted flow of revenue to service.

The management of the company, they said including their name as signatory to the statement released by the association was derived from its active and committed membership of the AON.

According to the statement, Ibom Air said as the only airline servicing Akwa-Ibom state any voluntary stoppage of operations would completely cut off access by air in and out of the State, saying such action would be directly in conflict with and detrimental to the state.

The statement reads, “Ibom Airlines Limited (Ibom Air) has been inundated with inquiries about what will happen on Monday 09 May, 2022, following the public statement issued by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) Executive, on Friday 06 May, 2022 and it has become necessary for us to make the following clarifications: Ibom Air acknowledges the existential threat that these runaway fuel price increases pose for the air transport industry in Nigeria.

“We agree that this out-of-control situation is simply unsustainable. However, every airline has its unique business model and pressures. We believe that in spite of the escalating fuel prices, airlines volunteering to stop operations would rather exacerbate an already bad situation.

“Ibom Air has financial obligations to suppliers, financiers and staff, which depend on uninterrupted flow of revenue to service. More importantly is the fact that having been paid by customers in advance for flight bookings we are bound by contract to deliver the services already paid for, to avoid exposing the airline to the risk of avoidable litigation.”

“Apart from the above factors, Ibom Air is currently the only airline serving Akwa Ibom State directly and as such, any voluntary stoppage of operations would completely cut off access by air into and out of the State. Such action would be directly in conflict with and detrimental to the interest of our shareholder.”

“In view of the foregoing facts, Ibom Air had respectfully disagreed with the decision of AON to suspend flight operations on Monday 09 May 2022. Ibom Air cannot in the circumstance volunteer to stop operating and will continue normal operations on Monday 09 May 2022 and beyond. Ibom Air’s inclusion as “signatory” to the statement released by AON must have derived from its active and committed membership of the AON.”

Ibom Air management also disclosed that they identify with AON on their efforts to secure a sustainable fuel pricing regime for the airlines in the interest of the business, customers, stakeholders and the country.

“The above notwithstanding, we identify very strongly with our AON colleagues and will participate in every effort to resolve this frightening situation as soon as possible in the interest of our business, our customers, our stakeholders and our country.

“We thank our customers for their continued patronage and we thank the AON for our collective efforts to secure a sustainable fuel pricing regime for the airlines. “