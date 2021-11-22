ADVERTISEMENT

Sia One Academy pitch, located inside Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, will host the football competition, one of the events heralding 2021 sports and social week organised by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT.

Disclosing this on Sunday, secretary of the SWAN Week organising committee, Busayo Olowokere, said already plans have remained top notch as the event promises to be one of the best in recent times.

“We just visited the venue of the competition and everything is working in line as planned. We expect the teams to be on ground from 11am on Monday November 22 for the preliminary stage of the 5-aside football competition,” he said.

Teams gearing up for battle include Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Voice of Nigeria (VON), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Africa Independent Television (AIT), Liberty television/Radio, TVC, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and Nigeria Customs Broadcasting Network (NCBN).

While group A features NTA, FRCN, NCBN and TVC, group B will see AIT, Liberty TV/Radio, NAN and VON trade tackles.

There will also be a health sensitisation talk and free health checks.

Meanwhile, SWAN members in Abuja have expressed delight over the successful physical exercise held inside the old Parade Ground on Saturday.

Nelly Robinson and Muhyideen Jimoh in their separate remarks said they were able to use the keep fit opportunity to reawaken the consciousness on the importance of healthy living through physical exercise.

SWAN FCT chairman Ndubueze Chidoka had enjoined members to always take out time, out of their busy schedules to seek and practice healthy living tips.