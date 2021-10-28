The Consortium on Newborn Screening in Africa (CONSA), an international network, comprising of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), African-based Haematologists and allied health professionals has concluded plans to improve survivors’ rate of children with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) by screening 10,000 to 16,000 newborns in Nigeria and six African nations every year for the next five years.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 300,000 babies are born with SCD every year in sub-Saharan Africa, but many do not live past the age of five because they lack access to testing, comprehensive clinical care, and early intervention programmes.

To help change this trajectory, CONSA has launched newborn screening programmes in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia. Through the leadership of haematologists and public health officials in these countries, CONSA introduces standard-of-care practices for screening and early intervention therapies (such as antibiotic prophylaxis and immunisations) for SCD.

Member of the ASH CONSA Steering Committee, Dr. Alexis Thompson, at a virtual press conference, organized by ASH, CONSA leaders, and the WHO, said the goal of the consortium is to screen 10,000 to 16,000 newborns in each country every year for the next five years, and research the long-term benefits of newborn diagnosis and early clinical interventions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once screened, Thompson said newborns found to be living with SCD will enter clinical programmes that offer access to necessary medications, education on SCD care for their families, and monitoring of their health needs up to the age of five.