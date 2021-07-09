Siemens Energy has signed an agreement with GIL Automation to boost the development of local content in the country.

The agreement is in the form of training, skill developments and joint project execution, at the Siemens Energy Rotating Equipment Workshop in Port Harcourt.

The agreement highlights Siemens Energy’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the development of the local economy through training, skills development and investment.

The agreement affirms the company’s continued compliance with the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry Content Development Act.

The agreement was signed at Siemens Energy’s Rotating Equipment workshop in Port Harcourt, by managing director of Siemens Energy Nigeria, Seun Suleiman, and the managing director of GIL Automation, Lawal Gbolahan and witnessed by the executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote.

“This is more than just the products, services, and solutions we provide; it’s about benefiting and bringing value to the society in which we operate. Since we commissioned this facility in 2016, we have continued to invest in its capabilities and expand our service offering to our clients in the oil and gas and non-oil and gas sectors.”

“We have also recruited and trained more local engineers to effectively operate the workshop and increase the amount of local content. I am extremely proud that this agreement with GIL Automation will add further value to the local economy through skills development, training, and jobs,” said Seun Suleiman.

Similarly, Gbolahan Lawal added that, “Siemens Energy’s strong commitment to maximizing local content development has been a key factor in our partnership that started since 2008. Over the years, we have developed capacities and competencies in panel fabrication, electric motors, electrical & instrumentation and now moving into turbines and compressors.”