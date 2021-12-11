The minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu as assured that the Siemens Power Project would commence from next year, as plans for the take-off have reached advanced stage.

Engr Aliyu disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja, during a workshop organised by the Power Correspondents Association of Nigeria (PCAN).

He said the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) Contractor has already been selected.

“The EPC contractor has been selected. This project has reached an

advanced stage of activities in line with the Siemens project implementation

plan,” he said.

According to him, “government is currently evaluating the procurement process and we are confident that a positive outcome will emerge.”

The Siemens Power Project under the Presidential Power Initiative will increase Nigeria’s electricity from the current 4,500 megawatts (MW) to 25,000 MW.

The minister also stated that since the signing of the partnership in 2019, the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) which began in 2021, was in three phases and was estimated to be completed in 2025.

The minister said, “The phases cover the upgrading and expansion of the Transmission Networks (TN) and Distribution Companies (DisCos) networks.

“Improvement of access to affordable, efficient and reliable electricity and, providing support for industrial and economic growth in the country.

“Given Siemens AG’s accomplishment of a similar plan in Egypt and also its reputation as an international giant in the power sector related engagements, it is strongly believed that the Nigeria Electricity Roadmap (NER) is possible and achievable.”

The minister added that the Federal Government was evaluating the procurement process and is confident of a positive outcome, citing that the project had reached an advanced stage in line with the Siemens project implementation plan.

He added that despite 80 per cent of our energy coming from gas-fired plants, the FG is driving the change to increase the quantum of renewable energy sources using solar, wind and hydros across the nation.

“We are encouraging investments in renewable sources in areas with comparative advantages.

“We are working tirelessly to increase the hydro and solar opportunities in the country,” he said.