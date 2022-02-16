About 90 staff have been honoured for their meritorious and dedicated service at the 2021 SIFAX Group Long Service Award Ceremony held in Lagos.

Of the 90 staff, 39 were rewarded for 15 years of service, while the remaining 51 were honoured for 10 years. Each awardee was presented a certificate of recognition, an award plaque as well as financial reward.

Some of the awardees include: John Jenkins, managing director, Port & Cargo Handling Services Limited; Barrister Ezekiel Ajewole, executive director senior special adviser to the group executive vice chairman; Mr. Oliver Omajuwa, general manager, SIFAX Off Dock Trinity; Yusuf Yaro, personal assistant to the GEVC; Kayode Ogunwole, general manager, IT and Henry Ajoh, General Manager, Ocean & Cargo Terminal Services Limited, Warri.

The executive vice chairman, SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, who hosted the event, presented the awards to the staff.

In his goodwill message, he appreciated the awardees for their valuable contribution to the growth of the company.

He said, “I must salute your courage, commitment, loyalty and dedication. Without a doubt, you have all contributed immensely to the growth of the company in your different capacities. You have not only run with the vision of the organisation, but also, in the process, inspire others to give their best.

“Many of today’s awardees joined the company when we were at 41, Calcutta Street, Apapa. It was a small office that we all had to share. We then moved to 54, Warehouse Road, Apapa, which is the present site of our head office and we began expanding gradually. I am particularly excited that you have found a home in SIFAX Group, hence, staying this long.”

unwavering belief in the SIFAX Group dream and for playing a key role in its fulfillment. ”

Responding on behalf of the 15-year awardees, Barrister Ezekiel Ajewole, ED/SSA to the GEVC, lauded the company for the honour as well as providing them platforms to grow.

“I am not surprised that many of us who started about fifteen years ago are still here today. This shows that the company is doing something right to retain its staff. We thank Dr. Taiwo Afolabi for his support over the years”, he said.

John Jenkins, managing director, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, who spoke on behalf of the 10-year awardees, said the honour would spur the staff to do more. “SIFAX Group is a company that allows all its staff the opportunity to grow and master their crafts. This is why we have a low level of staff turnover. I am happy to have spent ten years here and we want to assure that we will continue to give our best”, he said.