By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

Prestigious Sigma Club in celebration of it’s 70th anniversary honoured four Nigerian musicians namely the pacesetting Juju musicians, King Sunny Ade KSA, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi, and late veterans Fela Kuti and Sir Victor Uwaifo with a Life Achievement Award.

Sigma Club which began in the University of Ibadan, has the watchword of Discipline and Integrity, over the years held Havana Music Carnival and had attracted yesterday and today’s musicians like late Bobby Benson, late Fela Kuti, KSA, Ebenezer Obey, Sir Shina Peters to name a few.

The 70th Anniversary party held recently at Eko Hotel & Suites, had hundreds of ‘Honorary Sigmites and Loyal Sigmites’, (the latter who are undergraduate students of University of Ibadan) in attendance and they included former Ministers, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, Henry Odein Ajumogobia and Dr Kazeem Durojaiye to name a few. One of the fifteen founding fathers of Sigma Club, Prof Kofi Duncan came and spoke on the ideals of the organisation have nurtured and guided members to greater heights. “ I am elated to be here today. The Sigma Club is noted for high moral standards. We have respect for one another. It’s great to be alive to witness this occasion,” he said.

The Havana Music festival was massive such these that people travel all over Nigeria to partake in it. The award given to the Juju maestro, KSA was received on his behalf by Mr Olapade Rahman, Obey’s award was received by his son, Lanre Obey, Otunba Olushola Onifade received for late Sir Victor Uwaifo and the Afrobeat legend, Fela’s award was received by his son, Seun Kuti.

A compendium of Sigma Club,which remains the oldest surviving University students Organization in the Sub-saharan Africa, was launched by dignitaries. Other activities to celebrate the anniversary continue in the premises of University of Ibadan.