BY GEORGE OKOJIE |

The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday urged residents to sign up for the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS), saying the scheme would help to tackle the health challenges of the residents.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at the LTV Blue Roof in Agidingbi, Ikeja during the launch of Ilera Eko Day which is a symbolic social campaign designed to integrate Lagos residents to the health insurance policy of the state government, said the scheme aptly signifies the commitment of the present administration towards promoting human right to health and resilient healthcare network.

She said: “Essentially, the scheme, which is administered by the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), is aimed at ensuring Lagosians have access to the needed healthcare without suffering financial hardship; close the gap between the demand for health spending and available public resources, as well as reduce the prolonged reliance on out-of-pocket spending by families across the state.

“The evolution of this scheme identifies with the global clarion call to inclusive health make-up which is termed Universal Health Coverage. This was conceptualized to close glaring coverage gaps and meet the health targets agreed under the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Describing health as a foundational investment in human capital and economic growth, she said it allows countries to make the most of their strongest asset – human capital, adding:

“With good health structure, children are able to go to school and adults are able to go to work.”

Earlier, Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi said the launch of Ilera Eko marked a distinct milestone in the state government’s effort to ensure the sustained access to quality and affordable healthcare to the teeming population.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said in recognition of the economic status of many Lagosians, especially the less privileged, the state government was currently providing free health insurance to 40,000 residents.