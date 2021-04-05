ADVERTISEMENT

BY BODE GBADEBO

Nigeria’s entertainment conglomerate, Silverbird Group, has announced a new partnership with Wesley Snipes, a Coming 2 America Star, to manufacture what it called great movies for the global audience.

Snipes is an American actor, film producer, martial artist and author.

Founder of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, made the disclosure on Monday on his verified social media handles.

He said the development would be a big boost for Nigeria’s local movie industry – Nollywood and America’s Hollywood.

The business magnate wrote: “In Los Angeles with Wesley Snipes, star of Coming 2 America and other blockbusters. We’ve just set up a new partnership to manufacture great movies.

“This is phenomenal and will be a big one for Hollywood and Nollywood.”