The federal government’s plan to link the mobile telecommunications lines with National Identity Number (NIN) so as to monitor fraudulent deals is embroiled in fresh controversy given the escalating number of unemployed Nigerians. ISAIAH BENJAMIN takes a look at the unfolding scene

In the first week of December 2020, the federal government directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to embark on another audit of the subscriber registration database, a process that required all the mobile telecommunication subscribers to link the National Identity Number (NIN) with their mobile lines.

To this end, the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) were directed to immediately suspend the sale, registration and activation of new SIM cards until the audit exercise is concluded.

This directive was greeted with mixed feelings, as many believed that it opened up more areas for unemployment. Coming out clearer on the objective of the SIM and NIN linkage, as well as the suspension of new SIM registration, was the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, who said that the exercise was done to checkmate the lingering security challenges in the country.

Despite the motive behind the exercise, stakeholders in the telecommunication sector have raised the alarm that the suspension of the new SIM registration for over two months, rendered about two million telecoms traders jobless.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the president of Arewa Telecom Operators Agents and SIM card Dealers Association (ATOASDA) Hassan Yakubu, said the directive by the minister of communications and digital economy to suspend the sale, registration and activation of SIM cards rendered over two million youths jobless across the country.

He claimed that more than N10 billion revenues have been lost by the telecoms partners in the last two months, while over N1 billion in Value Added Tax (VAT) and withholding tax were also lost by the federal government due to the policy.

The telecom dealers said though they welcomed the government’s intention to address security challenges, that rendering two million youths jobless might worsen the security challenges.

Yakubu said as a registered association with the Corporate Affairs Commission, with registration number CAC/IT/NO131761 and NCC volume number NCC/CAB/2019/VOL.1/011, they felt the government’s objective would still be achieved by allowing the registration of new SIM cards to continue, in as much as it would synchronise with the NIN.

According to Yakubu, majority of the telecoms business partners, staff and the agents are within the age bracket of 20 to 40 years, while income in the value chain is determined by the number of activations /SIM registration carried out within every month, hence leaving them jobless for too long is synonymous to breeding an army ready for recruitment into crime and other social vices.

“So, we advise the federal government to trade carefully, because all available research works on the causes of insecurity across the country have been linked to youth unemployment”.

“The growth in the sector is determined by the sub-sector under suspension and the much celebrated 17 percent contributions by the telecom sector on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was as a result of the activities of the same sub-sector”.

“As we speak, more than 40 percent of the partners are on different kind of loans with different kinds of repayment patterns and periods.

We appeal that the federal government should create a support fund for the partners, while tax waivers should be granted to the sub-sector, to enable them pay back their loans,” Yakubu said.

Unlike their Northern counterparts, the SIM card dealers in the South stormed the streets of Asaba with placards and were joined by the members of the civil society organisations to demand the immediate reversal of the suspension of SIM cards registration.

The protesters, led by a member of the state executive council, Human Rights Update Conference (HRUC), Prince Ukuanovwe Godstime Oj, and a leader of SIM Registration Agents, Ikpesu Andrew, carried placards with inscriptions like, ‘Restore SIM Registration Now’, ‘FG/NCC Save Our Work,’ ‘Hunger Is Not My Friend’, ‘I’m now Jobless’ and among others.

While demanding that the federal government should prevail on NCC to immediately restore SIM registration and sales, they threatened that the Warri protest was a litmus test, as they would occupy the regional offices of the NCC nationwide and cluster the streets of Abuja if their demands are not met.

In the protest letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, the protesters said, “Nigerian citizens have been subjected to hardship due to miscalculated policies of the NCC”.

The letter read in parts that; “The suspension of new SIM sales and registration has increased the level of unemployment in Nigeria and impoverished the people. Over 3 million Nigerians, who depend on SIM sales as a means of livelihood have lost their jobs, whereas, the NIN-SIM linkage is a spontaneous process that can be executed alongside sales and activation of new SIMs, but the NCC decided otherwise,” the protesters said.