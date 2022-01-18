Soul diva, Simi along with Afro pop singer, D’Banj, have been unveiled as new set of judges for the Nigeria Idols Season 7 reality TV show.

Simi and Kokomaster were unveiled on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 as the new judges at a media launch to herald the kick-off of the reality show for 2022.

The new judges, therefore, will replace Seyi Shay and DJ Sose, who were the judges in Season 6 contest in 2021. Simi and D’Banj join creative entrepreneur, Obi Asika, as the three-member panel of judges.

Speaking at the unveiling, D’Banj and Simi said they were determined to bring their A-game to match Asika’s proficiency and words of improvement to the contestants from the auditions to the finale.

Meanwhile, the show host for season six, IK Osakioduwa, returns for another season as he was revealed as the host for the seventh season.

Recall that Kingdom Kroseide emerged winner of the Nigerian Idol season six in 2021 to win the grand prize of N30 million in cash and N20 million worth of other gifts.

