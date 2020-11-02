Moses Simon has expressed doubt over Super Eagles 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone due to injury.

Simon sustained the injury in Nante’s 3-0 home defeat to champions Paris Saint Germain at the Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau on Saturday.

The winger was replaced by Kader Bamba in 25th minute as a result of the setback.

Simon, who has struggled to hit top form for Nantes this season, missed a sitter in the 15th minute of the game.

The 25-year-old had scored once in eight league appearances for his club this term.

Nigeria will host the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Friday, November 13 at the newly refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

The reverse fixture will take place four days later at the Siaka Stevens Stadium, Freetown.