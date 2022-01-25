T he dream of an integrated market in Africa seems to be coming to reality with the recent introduction of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS).

PAPSS is a game-changer when it comes to trade in Africa. A participant in one African country pays in their currency, while a seller in another country receives payment in their currency. PAPSS is the first centralized payment market infrastructure for intra-African trade and commerce payments processing, clearing, and settlement.

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) established it in collaboration with the West African Monetary Institute (WAMI).

Secretary-General of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene said, PAPSS would boost intra-Africa trade as cross-border payments will become less reliant on third currencies, earning the continent an average of $5 billion annually.

The chief executive officer of PAPSS, Mike Ogbalu announced that 12 banks and four switching companies have been onboarded into the platform.

Stakeholders’ View On PAPSS

Recently, the vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, advocated that African governments must provide a stable macro-economic environment that avoids and smoothens out volatility in prices, sharp deterioration in the current account, budget deficits and rapid accumulation in debt burdens for the continent to achieve desired growth.

Osinbajo also said, it is particularly important for Nigeria and others in the continent to key into the rapidly operationalised effort by Afreximbank to establish a Pan-African Payments and Settlement Platform, saying this will go a long way in creating the desired continental payments system and also in facilitating cross-border informal trade which is estimated to be about $93 billion per annum.

According to him, while the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers limitless opportunities for the industrialisation of Africa, authorities across the continent must take the right policy actions to actualise them.

He stated that such actions include the protection of local industries and improving value chains.

Speaking on actions that will boost manufacturing, Osinbajo said: “on the industrial side, policies like tariffs, quotas, subsidies and non-tariff barriers which protect our infant industries so that they can create jobs and enable learning are vital.”

Emphasising the point about enhancing industrial competitiveness, Osinbajo noted that, “one of the ways to increase the competitiveness of African industries is to develop and deepen regional value chains wherein production systems starting from conception and design right through to supply of raw materials, processing, transport, storage, marketing and sales take place within our countries and continent.”

“There are a number of other things that need to be put in place quite quickly if we are to see the kind of manufacturing activity that we desire. First of all, we need to develop a strong infrastructural base. Extensive, cheap and affordable infrastructure is vital for the success of our economies.

“We must build a network of roads, bridges and rail that will facilitate the movement of goods and people just as we build the electricity plants to power our factories and the broadband networks that lubricate modern business. It would also be essential in the interim to develop sites with dedicated infrastructural and regulatory structures like Special Economic Zones and Shared Facilities for small businesses,” he pointed out.

The vice president added that another major objective of policies aimed at preparing industries for AfCFTA must be to ease payments across borders and implementation of the protocols on free movement of persons.

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote lauded the African Union, under the auspices of the Afreximbank, for the launch of the PAPSS, which, he noted, was aimed at facilitating payments across the continent.

He asserted that improved trade relations would greatly enhance the speed of recovery across Africa, noting that it had the potential to boost the level of economic activities through intra-Africa trade.

He also remarked that the advent of PAPSS would greatly address challenges such as: high-cost, lengthy correspondent banking relationships, delays, among many others, and therefore ease transactions among businesses across Africa.

He equally expressed optimism that PAPSS would enhance the volume of trade among countries, which were hitherto not recorded or were overlooked because of the informal approach towards these transactions.

To him, these were now captured to reflect the correct or at least close to the appropriate position of trading activities within the continent, while also boosting the level of economic activities across the continent.

Dangote noted the enormous potential and benefits of PAPSS, but nevertheless warned that such projects had their teething issues, urging regulators and participants across the continent to look beyond any such operational challenges and ensure a successful implementation of the PAPSS.

The CEO of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf said the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) which is a creation of AFREXIM BANK is a laudable initiative, saying it would facilitate the economic integration vision of African countries, especially within the context of the AFCFTA.

According to Yusuf, it would reduce payment transaction costs in intra African trade as payment settlements are done within the African continent.

“This is a continent which has 55 currencies which poses a major barrier to trade within the continent. Payment settlement systems are done outside the continent with implications for cost and time.

“But for this to be successful, member countries have to support the AFREXIM Bank by ensuring strict adherence to macro-economic stability in their various countries. Inflation should be low, and fiscal deficit must be kept within Prudential limits,” he pointed out.