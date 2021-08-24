Fast rising Nigerian artiste, Singah is all set to release a single from his much anticipated album “The Moon And Back” on Friday, August 27.

The multi- talented music star has within his short stay in the industry gained recognition all over Nigeria and Diaspora. He is under the umbrella of P classic records” owned by Peter Okoye ‘Mr P’, of the then famous Psquare brothers.

Singah is popularly known for his hit single “Teyamo” among other hit tracks he dropped few years ago.

Teyamo which was released in 2018 got a lot of reactions from fans and colleagues in the music industry.

Teyamo music video featuring Mr P already has over 18M views and still counting; the song will forever remain green to good music lovers.

SINGAH at some point became a center of attraction, as a lot of people couldn’t figure out the gender behind the euphonious voice.

The young vibrant musician is also passionate when it comes to Pop, R&B, Afro pop and Hip Hop songs. Singah doubles as a song writer, a controversial vocalist who is geared to make a huge impact in the Nigerian music industry

Do you wonder what this new track will sound like? Singah needs your ATTENCION as a track from his album will be dropping on Friday, 27-08-2020.