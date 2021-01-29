Nigerian–South African based singer says new follow-up music after the release of his album will arrive in May as Payseen confirms new songs are on the way.

Responding to a fan, Payseen confirmed a new track was coming sooner than expected.

After making his 2021 debut in grand style with an album, the singer has yet again surprised his fans by confirming that new music is coming in may. The South African based afrobeat artist was responding to questions on his Instagram stories when one clever fan asked “new music?” To which he replied: “May.”

Then another fan requested that Payseen helps out his fans and “give us a hint about the song coming in May,” the singer didn’t give a straight response to the questions, but fans are skeptical about what to expect in May, it’s still unclear if the singer will be releasing a single or an EP come May 2021.

The song will be the first new music since January when he released “Vibe Machine,” the album which became an instant classic and is still making waves.