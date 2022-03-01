Bauchi State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board has said that unmarried intending Christian pilgrims to Israel and Jordan will not be allowed to take part in the exercise.

He said pilgrims above 75 years are not eligible to perform the rite, hence, their registration fee will not be accepted.

Executive secretary Bauchi State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr Samuel Haruna, said this in Bauchi while briefing journalists on the level of preparation for this year’s exercise.

He said that being married and not above forty years are two critical conditions that all persons wishing to register with the commission for this year’s exercise must satisfy.

He said the board screened out 13 prospective pilgrims last year over age requirement and called on well-to-do individuals in the society to sponsor more people for the exercise as a way of empowering individuals who are willing to go but are limited by the size of their pockets.

He said the fare for this year is pegged at N1,400,000. The executive secretary added that the commission undertook an inspection visit of accommodations in Israel and Jordan.

