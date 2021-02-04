By Issa Aremu

As a student of alternative Development paradigm in a unipolar world, following the deafening collapse of the old USSR in 1989, China as a stable and fast developing socialist state has been of profound academic and political relevance for me. Interestingly, anytime I am tuned for China’s discourse, the memory of my late mentor and teacher, Professor Claude Ake comes up afresh.

Claude was a leading African political economist, former Dean of School of Social Sciences, University of PortHarcourt, member of Mallam Aminu Kano’s PRP, founder of Centre for Advanced Social Studies (CASS) and author of classics: Social Science as Imperialism, Democracy and Development in Africa and Revolutionary Pressures in Africa.

He died in the tragic ADC airline disaster in November 1997. He was a star speaker at the international conference on “Rethinking Emancipation Concepts” in 1991 organised by the prestigious International Institute of Social Studies (ISS), The Hague, Netherlands. As a Masters Student at ISS then, I bear witness to how Claude Ake single-handedly demystified Euro-centric presentations which almost consigned Africa and Asia at the global conference to foot-notes of history and at best recipients of emancipatory ideas and actions. He took an exception to the predominant narrative of Africa as a burden with dubious distinction in senseless war, famine, under-development, poverty and disease.

The conference actually took place against the backdrop of 1989 Tiananmen Square students’ protests in China. The Western media had expectedly magnified to good ideological effect Tiananmen Square students’ protests as signs of imminent failure of socialism in China. Claude’s characteristic lady-like soft-spoken words often obscured his ever entrenched resolve. He insisted at the conference that it was intellectual lip-service of Euro-centric bent to ‘discover’ China through Tienammien- Square. According to him, with a billion population China was actually “the world” that needed no discovery, certainly not through a storm in a tea cup like a students’ protest. China was “the world” that must be discovered by all, he said.

Indeed Nigeria long appreciated Claude Ake’s wisdom about the significance of China in global solidarity and friendship. On February 10, 1971, Nigerian government under General Yakubu Gowon established diplomatic relations with China. This year, Sino-Nigerian relations marks 50th anniversary of remarkable and enduring cooperation and solidarity with mutual achievements and of course attendant challenges which would definitely define and reshape future relations in the next 50 years and beyond.

The point cannot be overstated. Notwithstanding the distance and geography, Nigeria and China share significant traits worthy of acknowledgement. In terms of population, the two are giants in their own rights. With a population of 1.5billion (official 1.3 billion) China is the largest in Asia and largest in the world. Conversely, Nigeria with an estimated population of 200million people is the largest concentration of African people in the world. In fact, one of every two Asians is a Chinese, while one in every three persons in Africa is a Nigerian.

Nigeria’s population is as diverse as China’s in terms of languages, cultures and religions. The two countries also boast of remarkable resource endowment. Whatever the parameters, the two are regional powers: China as actual power no less than Nigeria still more of a potential power. This is however where the similarities stop. Until recently the two shared a common brand-name of “third world” countries but today, the world witnessed China’s unprecedented race to the top. At $14trillion GDP, it’s the second largest economy after the USA with $21trillion GDP. With an estimated $442.976billion GDP, Nigeria is the biggest economy in Africa followed by South Africa’s $361.875 billion GDP. But Nigeria has been on a free fall to the bottom of the development index. China sustained an unprecedented 10 per cent growth rate in the 90s while Nigeria recorded double digit negative growth rate during the period of corrupt non-developmentalist military regimes of varying hues.

Between 1990 and 2000, China uplifted as many as 200million out of poverty while in Nigeria 70 per cent of that population were pushed from prosperity into poverty in Nigeria. China promotes job-led growth while Nigeria’s is jobless growth fed by export of crude oil instead of manufacturing, value adding economic activities. And the new buzz word, COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped China’s amazing growth and development. China’s GDP is expected to expand by 7.9% in 2021 despite the fact that China was the epicenter of the pandemic, with more devastation to lives and livelihoods than Nigeria’s.

I agree with Mr Asue Ighodalo, the Chairman of Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) in his address to last year’s 26th edition that: “The Chinese economy, in fact, has not contracted since 1976. Its growth streak has lasted for over four decades, through the global financial crisis, trade wars with the United States, and now a pandemic that tore through their country first, before splintering out to others. China has shown us what a serious nation can do when it looks back on its history, resolves “never again” to fail its citizens, and forges forward with a sense of urgency, discipline and purpose”.

In the next 50 years, my take here is that Sino-Nigeria bilateral relations must bridge this widening economic gap between the two friendly nations. Certainly, Nigeria has benefited from China’s development relations compared to Europe’s underdevelopment disengagement. Chinese companies in Nigeria are definitely building much needed roads and railways, airports, and telecommunications infrastructure. China has also commendably supported the efforts of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 management within the framework of their respective Chinese companies’ Corporate Social Responsibilities.

But numbers show that so far China has benefited more from the relations just as Nigeria has recorded losses in quantitative and qualitative terms. Put in development language, Nigeria keeps paying the “China price”, while China remains “a smart price taker”. However, the choice is ours. In the next fifty years we should be less “romantic” with China but be “strategic” with China just as China has been strategic in its dealings with Africa.

It’s about mutual interest for development of the two peoples. And let’s learn a few things from China. China is one huge working and productive house, Nigeria should stop being a container dumping economy, exporting jobs, growing unemployment and breeding insurgents. Nigeria should learn to reform like China. China employs a “gradualist approach” to reforms compared to the “shock therapy approach” of Nigeria which uncritically sold out public enterprises without addressing fundamental issues of goods and service delivery and national capacity.

Nigeria should promote labour-intensive industries like China. Thanks to President Buhari for turning the past railway refurbishing scam under Abacha dictatorship to commendable Railway revival in recent times. Nigeria like China must be development conscious in future relations. Nigeria must ensure technology transfer and ownership of mutual projects. Paradoxically in the 60s and 70s, the relations between the two countries were mutually benefiting. For instance, China and Chinese businesses were eager to set up factories, especially in the textile sub-sector while Nigeria was eager to provide an enabling environment such as protection of domestic market, power and water supply, with a view to providing jobs in the labour-intensive industry.

However, from late eighties, while China kept to development dogma currently implementing 19th 4th Development Plan, Nigeria infested with Dutch disease occasioned by cheap oil money stopped at third development in the 80s, preferred import to domestic production with all the attendant policy summersault. The result is that today, in place of Chinese factories producing and employing millions of Nigeria, we now have China dumping sites called markets with cheap goods amidst factory closures and mass unemployment.

Long live future Sino-Nigerian relations!