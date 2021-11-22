Apex Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has advised the general public to go about their normal businesses every Monday of the week as the era of sit-at-home in the South East region was over.

In a statement issued by the national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia, the group insisted that the era of Monday sit-at-home was gone.

Ogbonnia urged all the schools in the South East to commence their usual academic activities without any fear of molestation.

He said the transporters and traders that come to the South East of Nigeria from all parts of the country and the Cameroons are also advised to feel free to come and transact their businesses, because the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has cancelled the Monday sit at home order they had earlier issued.

He said the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador George Obiozor appreciated the understanding and maturity exhibited by the IPOB during the Anambra State governorship election and the cancellation of the Monday sit at home.

“They have indeed scored two major points: First, the Igbo detractors and doomsayers were disappointed that the election was a resounding success. Second is that the IPOB can listen to appeals by the elders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is very heartwarming that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Traditional Rulers, Archbishops, Governors, eminent persons, women groups, political class, the academia, etc in Igbo land are united in the Release-Nnamdi-Kanu-Project.

“This has proved to the skeptics that the Igbo unity is incontrovertible and that they can also be mobilized within a very short time,” he noted.

The statement said there is no gainsaying the diverse views and persuasions among the Igbo but the maturity in the Igbo republicanism is the rare capacity to unite for a common interest any time the need arises.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo therefore called on all the market associations, road transport unions, labour leaders and all the interest groups to sensitize their members towards full economic activities in all parts of Igbo land on Mondays, adding that as the Christmas season approaches, it is expected that the volume of business transactions will increase.

It said that it is to the advantage of the Igbo land that financial inflow into the South East within the period is not encumbered by any means.

“While the huge losses incurred in the last months because of the sit at home is highly regrettable, efforts must be made to ensure that further losses are averted,” Ohanaeze stated.