BY KEHINDE SALLAH, Lagos

The CSR-In-Action 2020 Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) conference is set to proffer solutions to issues that foster inequality and gender based violence that hamper women’s progress in the extractive communities.

Speaking at a virtual press conference yesterday, the chief executive of the organisation, Bekeme Masade-Olowola explained that this years’ conference titled “Inclusive Communities, Inspired women” will address challenges women in host communities across the nation and the world face on gender-based violence and non-inclusion in decision making.

She stated that SETEI 2020 which will hold November 17-18, will partner women in mining and organizations like UN women, ministry of mines and steel development, the ministry of petroleum resources and other partners.

She noted that the conference is an ongoing initiative that cannot be solved with just one meeting conference as it is a Nigerian problem but hopefully through this discussion and ongoing initiatives she hopes the conference able to foster community inclusion and other considerations in resource dialogue and benefit leading to enhanced sustained, transparency, accountability, gender equity and basically activity inspired women participation in the economic especially within that sector