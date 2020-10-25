ADVERTISEMENT

Nahum Sule, Jalingo |

Six persons have been confirmed dead due to stampede as angry residents looted various Warehouse in Jalingo, Taraba State capital. The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed.

The incident happens on Saturday evening of 24th October 2020, where angry residents first looted the warehouse at Veterinary Clinic opposite Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN) secretarial.

The warehouse was broke open containing palliatives donated by Coalition Against Covid 19 (CACOVID), North East Development Commission (NEDC), and palliatives support for flood victims by Victims Support Funds (VSF).

Items contains in the warehouse are: maize, soya beans, indomie noodles, spaghetti, Macaroni, fertilizer house grains, bag of rice, and some warehouse contains tricycle (Keke) generators, grinding machines

The Sabon Garin warehouse, opposite Muslim Council Area, Yaggai New Market, TSTC among others Private stores where food items are stored were also raided by the angry residents.

Security personnel arrived the scene earlier, but watch helplessly as they cannot control the crowd who carted away with items in the warehouse.

Talking to some of the residents in the field LEADERSHIP confirmed that the residents took the action knowing that it is a current trend in the country, while blaming the government officials for hoarding food items, despite glaring hunger in the state.

“We are taking what belongs to us, the politicians are wicked people for keeping the items when people are hungry” One of the Angry Residents said.

Meanwhile the Taraba State Government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Jalingo.

The state deputy Governor Engr Haruna Manu in a state broadcast on Saturday night said the curfew follows certain bad happenings in the state, “government has decided to impose a curfew on Jalingo, the state capital to forestall further breakdown of law and order. The curfew will run from 11:00pm on Saturday to 8am on Monday as government will thereafter review the situation.”

Manu said “at about 5pm in the evening of today, Saturday, the 24th day of October 2020, vandals forced their way into government warehouses and looted essential commodities meant for distribution as palliatives in the state.

He noted that troublemakers are continuing to lay siege on the streets of the state capital which informed government’s decision to impose the 24 hour curfew to stop the situation from degenerating into mayhem.

“As a responsible government this step has become necessary to protect lives and properties of our dear people. The security agencies have been directed to be extra vigilant and stop trouble makers from seizing the opportunity to cause further destructions. This, they must do within the confines of the law and by protecting the human rights of our people.”