By GEORGE OKOJIE and OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos; RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar; KALU EZIYI, Umuahia; ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos; EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri; ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt; Bernard Tolani Dada, Uyo; Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja and JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Six months after the #ENDSARS protest that rocked the country, Nigerians are still awaiting reforms from the police and verdicts from the panels of inquiry set up by most of the states.

The panel of inquiry into police brutality and extrajudicial killings in each state is to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality.

A report by the National Human Rights Commission found that in the first two weeks of the country’s coronavirus lockdown in March, more people died in the hands of security forces than from COVID-19.

The report documented 18 extrajudicial killings during those two weeks, a period during which Nigeria had just 11 COVID-19 related deaths, and in total, during the country’s five-week lockdown, 29 extrajudicial killings were documented.

Of the 127 countries measured in the 2016 World Internal Security and Police Index, the Nigeria Police Force ranked the worst, just below DR Congo, Kenya and Uganda to make up the bottom four.

The index, a collaboration between the International Police Science Association and the Institute for Economics and Peace, focuses on how much resources each nation devotes to internal security, whether the resources are used in an effective manner and whether the public view the police favourably. The index also assesses the current threats to internal security in each country.

Across all regions, North America and Europe show the highest level of police responsiveness to internal security issues while sub-Saharan Africa averaged the most in internal security issues as security providers in the region are “under-resourced and stretched by terrorist organisations and insurgencies.” Nigeria’s scores rank in the bottom 10 countries for all indicators measured.

Nigeria has only 219 police officers for every 100,000 citizens—below the index median of 300 and the sub-Saharan Africa average of 268, according to the report. Private security doesn’t fill much of that gap either with only 71 personnel per 100,000 Nigerians—one of the five lowest rates globally. That thin workforce has been stretched even more by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, rampaging herdsmen in the Middle Belt region and the rampant kidnapping in Nigeria’s South.

Checks by LEADERSHIP Sunday showed that only the police panel sitting in Lagos State has awarded compensation to victims of police brutality in the state.

However, reports from our correspondents in Cross River, Plateau, Imo, Abia and Rivers showed that despite the hundreds of petitions that have flooded the panel, no compensation has been granted.

The Lagos panel has been carrying out its assignment diligently and recently had its sitting tenure extended for another three months.

With the extension, the panel was granted legal backing to sit till July 19 instead of the initial deadline of April 19 in its terms of reference.

It was inaugurated by the Lagos State governor on October 19 to among other things receive memoranda from concerned members of the public and inquire into cases of abuse, brutality, torture and extra judicial killings by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Its terms of reference also covered the incident of October 20, 2020 at the Lekki tollgate plaza involving the army and some #EndSARS protesters.

At the deadline for the receipt of memoranda, the panel had received 235 petitions.

As of March 27, 2021 the panel had awarded N44 million as compensation and heard The Lagos State government, in obedience to the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting communiqué and in line with one of the five demands of #EndSARS protesters that all states of the federation should set up a judicial panel of inquiry into SARS abuses and compensation for victims, established its own judicial panel of inquiry into SARS’ abuses.

The panel inaugurated by the state governor on October 19, 2020 comprised nine members from various strata of the society and is headed by a retired judge.

In order to hit the ground running, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu immediately released the terms of reference.

They include; “Essentially to listen to and take evidence from all victims or families of victims of SARS abuse within Lagos State (somewhat akin to what the Truth and Reconciliation Committee did in some countries). This would enable all victims and their families to air and vent their grievances in public.

“The Judicial Panel after listening to victims or their families would then determine whether any victim or the dependents of such victims are entitled to compensation and the amount of compensation payable,” he said.

The governor said upon determining the compensation payable, the judicial panel was to immediately issue a cheque in favour of the victim or their dependents.

“The Judicial Panel is also to determine the officers (or anyone for that matter) responsible for abusing any victim and to recommend the prosecution of such persons,” he said on his twitter handle.

Commenting on how far the panel has realised its objectives, Comrade Nelson Ekujumi, a political analyst and civil rights activist who has been an observer at the daily sittings of the panel, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that there was cause to commend ‘’the professionalism, neutrality, diligence, thoroughness and enthusiasm for fairness and justice conduct of the panel in the discharge of its mandate so far.

However, there was a mild drama on February 6, 2021 when the panel by majority judgment ordered the owner of the Lekki tollgate plaza, LCC, to repossess the facility for repairs and insurance claims after having been shut out of the company facility since early October 2020 as a result of its occupation by #EndSARS protesters and out of respect for the assignment of the panel which summoned it to assist with relevant materials and testimony in unraveling the truth of what happened on the said date.

The panel by a simple majority of five to four voted in favour of Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to repossess the tollgate plaza based on its earlier ruling that the decision to repossess the tollgate plaza by LCC will be dependent on its receipt of the forensic analysis of the tollgate plaza by experts contracted to undertake the exercise.

Ekujumi noted that ruling by the panel exposed the independence and integrity of the panel members to vote on issues according to their conscience and conviction, saying the tenet of democracy was at work in which the majority will have their way.

In Cross River State, chairman of the panel, Justice Michael Edem, who refused to divulge information regarding damages to victims in the state, told our correspondent that divulging information before submission of the panel’s recommendation to the governor was unauthorised.

“Upon submission you shall have a limited field day. Yes, limited so as not to preempt the White Paper. Besides, sitting is not yet closed,” he said.

Also speaking on the issue, the state attorney general and commissioner for justice, Barr. Tanko Ashang who is also secretary to the committee, said anyone with an intention to know the amount awarded to victims as damages should wait until the panel’s recommendations which is to be made to the government for prompt implementation.

Ashang, who could not mention the exact number of cases received by the panel since it began sitting three months ago, said the panel adjourned for Easter and would resume on April 16 to enable them make recommendations.

Osun Panel Reserves Compensation

The Osun State panel ended its public sitting on March 26, 2021 with a promise to ensure that whoever had been injured gets remedy and no petition would go unjustified.

The panel had during its sitting ruled on issues such as ordering police authorities and hospitals to release corpses of victims of police brutality to their families and return of valuables to victims by police authorities.

The chairman of the panel, Justice Akin Oladimeji (rtd) at the end of proceedings said petitioners would be invited for compensation after they would have presented their recommendations to government.

He said: “We have concluded all the cases before us. As you know, 34 petitions were filed to us and we are winding up today to go and review evidence and submission of counsel before we proceed to make recommendations to the government.

“Out of the 34 petitions, 11 of them were struck out due to incompetence or lack of diligent prosecution. The other 23 cases, parties gave evidence in them, and counsel represented the parties too. Their lawyers made final submissions and we have concluded all the cases.

“We will invite the petitioners after we have presented our recommendations to the government which is solely responsible for the payment of compensations.

“As we all know, the recommendations must be in line with the financial capacity of the government, and I can assure you that we are going to make our recommendations to the governor before the end of April or early May.”

A member of the panel in Abia State who pleaded not to be mentioned told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the panel was yet to award any cost to petitioners even as it has over 80 petitions before it.

In Plateau State, our correspondent reports that since the commencement of sittings of the judicial panel it is yet to award any cost to any petitioner or victim.

Governor Simon Lalong last year inaugurated the panel headed by a retired judge of the state High Court, Justice Philomena Lot, to deliver justice to all victims of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units.

According to information obtained from the secretariat of the panel by our correspondent, it has not got to the stage of awarding costs to petitioners or victims.

A source said at the end of the exercise the panel would reconvene to look at the evidence before it to enable it determine how to pay victims or petitioners based on the merits of their reports.

Imo Panel Receives Over 149 Petitions

The panel has ended its public sitting in Imo State with more than 149 petitions received from victims.

This was made known by the panel secretary, Isaac Oguzie, while interacting with LEADERSHIP Sunday.

According to him, out of the petitions received, 19 cases were struck out because they bordered on civil brutality and not within their jurisdiction.

His words, “We have ended the public sitting on 29th March, we received149 petitions out of which 19 cases were struck out because they were civil brutalities and we are not a civil court.”

He said the panel would complete its report and submit it to the state government before the end of April.

“We are not giving judgment as some states like Lagos did. Our working mandate does not contain instant judgment. The state government asked us to present a written report, the judgment will be contained in our report,” he said.

He said the panel recorded serious cases of extra-judicial killings and police brutality, adding that it had recommended monetary compensations for victims while duty police officers found culpable would face various punishments.

Oguzie also highlighted that the panel has not started paying damages because it doesn’t have such mandate but has awarded costs to victims as well as punishment for duty police officers.

Victims Yet To Receive Compensation In Rivers

In Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, upon the receipt of the report of the panel, named five members of the State Executive Council to study it and determine the content.

However, more than one month after the submission of the report, the five-man team led by the attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, is yet to conclude its assignment.

The panel headed by Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (rtd), had recommended N1 billion for any case of murder occasioned by police brutality.

It said victims of arson and burnt or destroyed landed property should be paid replacement value. Valuation should be done and not less than 100% of the value of the replacement value should be paid to the victims.

The Akwa Ibom State panel says it has not awarded damages to victims who appeared before it since it commenced hearing.

The panel set up on October 26, 2020 headed by Hon Justice Ifiok Ukana says it has not awarded damages to any of the victims.

However, speaking with our correspondent in Uyo, the panel chairman said proceedings were still in progress with over 129 cases heard.

A security expert, Chigozie Edward, blamed bad governance and lack of political will on the delay of payment to victims.

He said, “Nigeria is bleeding, the blood of the innocent has been shed and the nation is on fire. Hearts have been broken, and Pandora’s box has been opened wide.”

He said Nigerians had been stricken with anger, anxiety and uncertainty and could go the extra mile.

“There is pandemonium in the air, there is chaos in the atmosphere and there is anarchy in the land, our leaders need to wake up from their slumber,” he added.

Another security expert, Mr Wilson Odion, said, “Government at all levels has failed Nigerians. Not only has this government woefully failed to live up to their responsibilities, they now unleashed police and military might on unarmed innocent Nigerians, as it is happening in Benue and Imo states . The same people they swore under oath to serve and protect. If the world ever needed a proof, this is it.”

Another security expert, Maxwell Macrock Abamana, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that whether the various panels award payment of damages or not, the fact remains that the Nigerian police have been brutal, atrocious, callous and most unprofessional in carrying out their duties.

“The worst is that to all security agents, every progressive young Nigerian is a suspect, as are those with dreadlocks, ‘flashy’ cars, expensive mobile phones and laptops. These men haven’t only been killing Nigerians, they have effectively been killing dreams and future leaders,” he said.

Abdul Balogun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said until the recommendations of various panels are made public, one may not know some of the things they have come up with.

According to him, he expects that the panels will come up with adequate compensation for victims of the protest.

”I commend the federal government for coming up with the panels to look into the atrocities of the police. I think it is the right step to take.

”But I expect adequate compensation for the victims. I’ll be disappointed if there is no adequate compensation for victim s of the protest,” he said.

Another senior lawyer based in Kaduna, Mr. Adeyanju Suleiman, said one very good thing about the various panels is that they were given free hands to operate.

According to him, there is no interference from the various state governments.

“I expect good reports from the panels and I want to believe that the recommendations will be good enough to assuage the pains of the protesters and victims.

”Apart from that, I also want to believe that the reports of the panels will be credible because I’ve not heard any complaint or interference from the government,” he said.

A civil society organisation, Good Governance Initiative in Africa, said government should learn from the#ENSARS protest and do the right thing at all times.

A member of the group, Jubril Momodu, called on government not to take the youth for granted but to always carry them along in governance.

”It is a good thing that the government heeded the call of the youth by quickly setting up the panels but I expect the panels to do justice in their sittings and recommendations. I expect the panels to do justice in their reports,” he said.