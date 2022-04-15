By Salifu Usman, Abuja

President, Nigeria Basketball Technical Commissioners Association and chairman of Kaduna State Basketball Association, Pastor Scambo Morrison, has accused world basketball governing (FIBA) of working against Nigeria’s basketball development by fuelling the leadership crisis in the country’s basketball federation.

He accused the world body of hobnobbing with some selfish individuals in Nigeria since 2017 to hold the country’s basketball to ransom to the detriment of Nigeria’s youth and basketballers who depend on the slam and dunk game for their livelihood.

Morrison who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports in Abuja, said FIBA has been the architect behind the crisis bedeviling the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) since 2017 given given credence to Musa Kida election conducted at a hotel room in Abuja without the presence of it’s representative, Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) over the election of the then incumbent NBBF President, Tijjani Umar, held in Kano.

He said the same history is repeating itself again with seeming dropping of FIBA names here and there by their agents in FIBA Africa to hold the sovereign state of Nigeria hostage for self-gain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“FIBA should please watch how and what they are doing to basketball in Nigeria. We don’t understand what they are doing with our basketball in Nigeria, it’s like they have hijacked our basketball to run it for us,” Morrison said.

Speaking in the same vein, president of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) faction, Igoche Mark, questioned the intention of FIBA Africa in Nigeria’s basketball politics.

He said FIBA Africa is conniving with few “desperate individuals”to bring down basketball in Nigeria.

“I want to like what is happening in NBBF to what happened in the NFF in the past where some individuals will stay in a place and manufacture letters in the name of FIFA.

“Every International organisation has official means of communicating its affiliated federations in various countries. How can FIBAAfrica instead of communicating Nigeria through the NBBF secretariat, the Ministryand or the Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC, choose to pass information through an individual’s email address?

“All of these will certainly have effects on FIBA Africa in times to come. With the way FIBA Africa has gone to play into the politics of Nigeria basketball, its integrity is seriously affected,” Mark said