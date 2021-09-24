The director general and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Sir Joseph Ari has disclosed that in the face of soaring unemployment and the growing numbers of the poor, nations all over the world have resorted to skill acquisition as a tool of equipping their citizenry for competitive skills, entrepreneurship and employability.

Ari stated this while speaking to newsmen in Jos on his five years of being in charge of the affairs of the fund.

He argued that there is urgent need to address unemployment through the acquisition of skills.

According to him, it is for these reasons that the ITF sees the skills acquisition as the universal currency of the 21st century and the most sustainable vehicle for job creation as well as poverty reduction.

The DG further added that the reason is simple, “you provide skill to a person, he set up his own, he became an employer of labour and continued to add value to the economy, and not only that they stand on their own, they became the greatest employer of the MSE sector and so on.”

Ari also noted that unemployment has risen astronomically adding that all hands must be on deck among the agencies of government to tackle this menace in the country.

He disclosed that there are so many other support services and stimulus that the federal government has brought in to boost the economy stressing that every one of them centres on the provision of skills and that was why the ITF vision was refocused.