The remains of Major General Hussein Ahmed were interred yesterday in a military cemetery in Abuja.

Major General Ahmed was killed by gunmen on Thursday along the Abuja-Lokoja highway and his sister was kidnapped. He was a member of 40th Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and a former provost marshal of the Nigerian Army.

He was recently appointed director, veterans affairs at the Army Headquarters, but he was yet to assume duty before his death.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, described the incident as sad and shocking.

He said; “It is indeed sad and shocking given the circumstances when it happened but we can’t question God, His will will always be done. All of us are on the way, only we don’t know when. That is reserved for God.

“He had to go to that place for him to go there, all of us have our chosen places where our lives will be taken. It is very painful but we can’t question God.”

The COAS, who was quiet on the next move on the killing, said the military would ensure prompt payment of his entitlements, adding that his office would improve on the welfare and entitlements of personnel killed in active service.

Reading the funeral oration, the chief of policy and plans, Nigerian Army, Major General Anthony Omozeje, said the late senior officer was a professional officer that was committed to his duties.

“Late Maj. Gen. Ahmed was an articulate, loyal and hardworking senior officer. He was a calm, firm but fair officer with a good sense of purpose and responsibility. He was a forthright gentleman and a professional military police officer who was genuinely committed to his duties. He had a remarkable conduct and overwhelming moral standard,” he said.

In his tribute, a former director, army public relations, Brig Gen Sani Usman (Retd) described the late General as a reliable, honest straight forward officer.

“It is very difficult to describe his personality, he was a personification of a complete gentleman officer. He was very reliable, honest and straight forward, he was also firm and professional. I am yet to see anybody that had cause to exchange words or argue with him. It’s not as if he didn’t disagree but he had a way of dealing with situations,” he said.