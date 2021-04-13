BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari and the chief of army staff, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru over the killing of 12 military personnel in Bonta village, Konshisha local government area of the state.

The governor who also apologised to the families of the fallen heroes vowed to collaborate with security agencies to ensure that all those involved in perpetrating the dastardly act are fished out to face the wrath of the law.

Ortom who made his views known during the burial of the slain army personnel who were killed by bandits in Konshisha local government area of the state, which took place at the Military Cemetery, Wurukum, Makurdi, yesterday, regretted the death of the army personnel who were trying to ensure peace in troubled areas of the state.

“We condemn the killing of the soldiers who were out to maintain peace. Attack on security men is attack on all. The attack was uncalled for and unwarranted. They were out to keep peace and got killed in the process,” he said.

The governor also appealed to the families of the deceased soldiers to forgive him for uncomplimentary comments he may have made in the course of speaking on the matter. He said it was based on the information available to him at that time.

“If I said anything that was offensive to the families, I ask for their forgiveness. I earlier said only two soldiers were involved based on the information available to me at that time,” he added.

The remains of the 12 military personnel including one captain and 11 soldiers were committed to mother earth in the presence of the governor, commander of Operation Whirl Stroke OPWS, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, the commanding officer, 72 Battalion, military personnel as well as family members of the deceased soldiers.

Conducting the funeral service, chaplain of 72 Battalion, Major Ibrahim Mavisky, as well as the Imam, Captain AA Bashir both agreed that there is time to be born and time to die saying, “we brought nothing to this world and we shall surely leave with nothing.”

They noted that the fallen heroes were peacemakers who went out not for evil but for peace and regrettably they met their death in the process of ensuring peace.