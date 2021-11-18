Justice Maureen Onyetenu of the Federal High Court in Owerri, Imo State on Wednesday ordered for substituted service be served on the Chief Of Army Service, Farouk Yahaya, on a case of enforcement of fundamental human rights over the killing of an Owerri based businessman, Noel Chigbu, by suspected soldiers on April 30.

The judge ordered that the service be served via a newspaper publication after the counsel to the applicant, Anyalewechi informed the court that the bailiff from Owerri was unable to effect service in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the other respondents, the chief of defence staff, the governor of Imo State and the commander of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Owerri, had been duly served.

Counsel to the applicant, appealed to the court to order for an autopsy on the body of the deceased so his family can inter his remains for burial.

The late Noel was allegedly gunned down by soldiers on April 30th at the Amakaohia flyover in Owerri while driving home during the spate of the insecurity that swept through Imo state.