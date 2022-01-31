Lawyers in Defence of Democracy and Economic Rights (LIDER) led by Barrister Chisom Nduka Edede, have commended the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele, for reducing the charges on ATM withdrawals in the country.

The group made its position known in a statement by Edede on Sunday in Abuja.

LIDER said the development shows that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has the interest of the poor and the downtrodden at heart.

The statement reads, “One of the ways to identify that an administration is pro-people is the kind of programmes and policies being put in place by such administration.

“The reduction of charges on ATM withdrawal is one of the policies that are targeted as reducing the economic burden on the poor.

“This decision by the CBN is therefore a confirmation that President Buhari’s administration has the interest of the poor at heart. It is a commendable decision.”

