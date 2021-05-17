By Nabilah Hassan Umar |

It is a Public Health challenge but the authorities are not giving it the attention that it rightly deserves. Malnutrition stalks the nation and the numbers are scary but most governments prefer to sweep them under the carpet. Indeed, treating the ailment will not win politicians any plaudits for obvious reasons. First, curing the patients cannot be showcased as ‘dividends of democracy.’ Second, the fight against malnutrition is a ‘dry area’, with no juicy contracts to be given to cronies. Besides, the disease affects only the poorest of the poor, people who have no voice, access to the media or vocal civil society organisations. Partly, this explains why most governments do not focus on malnutrition but it certainly does not justify it.

The ailment, according to UNICEF, is a direct cause, or the underlying cause of 45% of all deaths of under-five children. More disturbing, Nigeria has the second highest burden of stunted children in the world, with a national prevalence rate of 30 percent of children under five. In fact, an estimated two million children suffer from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), according to the UN body. Really, these stats are frightening.

However, instead of pretending it doesn’t exist, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has taken up arms to combat malnutrition since 2017, by giving clear directions and political will to mitigate the disease, if not eradicate it completely. In this regard, he created the Kaduna Emergency Nutrition Action Plan (KADENAP) four years ago. Since then, the state government has made huge investments, by allocating N300million as counterpart funding to UNICEF, for Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF). On May 8, 2021, the state government procured 3,450 cartons of RUTF for the treatment of malnutrition in the state and handed to the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency for rapid distribution to local governments.

But, beyond purchase of the RUTF, KADENAP has been facilitating nutrition related activities between MDAs, to fast track access and treatment of malnutrition patients. So far, 383 health care workers have been adequately trained to treat this disease in Primary Healthcare Centres. In addition, KADENAP has also trained 1,540 Community Volunteers who are tasked with fishing out malnutrition patients in rural areas, and ensuring that they visit the hospitals for their follow-ups. A total of 904 support groups were formed to mobilise caregivers to access nutrition and health services. To address the challenge of commuting , KADENAP has partnered with Kaduna Line, to provide free transportation to the nearest health centre.

Similarly, KADENAP has been engaging in massive enlightenment campaigns through townhall meetings, dialogue with traditional and religious leaders, TV and radio programmes, jingles and songs to sensitize the public. So far, its efforts and various engagement have started bearing fruits as KADENAP has attracted the support of several International Organisations, Donor agencies, Civil Society groups and various Non-Governmental Organisations.

From January 2017 to December 2020, a total of 90,228 malnourished children have been treated and 66,980 of them, representing 74.2%, have totally recovered. A breakdown of the percentage cure rate is encouraging. However, the aim of KADENAP is to completely eradicate the disease but in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, the cure rate were 66.6%, 61.2%, 79.6%, and 70.7% respectively across the 15 intervention LGAs.

Significantly, the best way to combat this disease is to develop a home-grown RUTF. Already, KADENAP is collaborating with ABU Zaria, Institute of Agricultural Research and Kaduna Polytechnic in this regard. At almost every occasion, Hajiya Aisha Ummi El-Rufai, KADENAP’s chairperson, has been arguing for the need to look inwards.

According to her, Nigeria is blessed with various nutritious foods and accomplished academics in several tertiary institutions. Given their commitment, the country can source RUTF raw materials locally and produce our own variant for the Nigerian child. This initiative, she always argued, will be cost effective, create job opportunities and will make RUTF readily available.

So far, 20 nutritious recipes have been developed in collaboration with Kaduna Polytechnic and ABU Zaria. With this small step, Kaduna State Government has pointed the way out of the national problem of malnutrition—as it has been setting the pace in several areas.

Nabila is Special Assistant on Media and Communication