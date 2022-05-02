With about 38 million adults in Nigeria, financially excluded, the CEO, Airtel Africa, Segun Ogunsanya said Smartcash Payment Service Bank (PSB) licence will enable the telecom company to expand its digital financial products and reach the millions of Nigerians that do not currently have access to traditional financial services.

Recall that Airtel Africa recently announced that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed that its subsidiary, SMARTCASH Payment Service Bank limited (Smartcash) has now received final approval from CBN for a full Payment Service Bank (PSB) licence, affording the Group the opportunity to deliver a full suite of mobile money services into Nigeria.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, Ogunsanya said, Airtel is delighted to be able to pursue its shared agenda with the Nigerian government, the CBN and traditional financial institutions to further deepen financial inclusion in the country for the benefit of all citizens and the Nigerian economy.

He disclosed that more details regarding the commencement of operations will be presented with Airtel’s full year results announcement in May 2022.

