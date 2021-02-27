BY ADEWALE AJAYI, Lagos

The South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has condemned the attempted arrest of Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho in Ibadan on Friday by a combined team of security forces.

The group in a statement signed by its leaders Mr Yinka Odumakin for the South West,Chief Guy Ikokwu South East, Senator Bassey Henshaw, South South and Dr. Isuwa Dogo Middle Belt, stated that the attempted arrest came as an embarrassing thing.

They said, “Igboho was on his way to Lagos for a scheduled meeting with one of our leaders Chief Ayo Adebanjo when the skirmish happened.

“We have noticed the media denial by the DSS of its involvement in the dastardly operation in the atmosphere of deregulated terror going on in a supposed democratic environment.

“That is an admission of the soft care for bandits by the government and pro-bandit supporters who have been poking their fingers in the faces of non-bandit Nigerians.

“The president wasn’t aware of such caution in using maximum force against #EndSARS# which they celebrated in Kaduna.

“It is also a demonstration of two sets of rules in the country, one for Fulani bandits and another for Non-Fulani communities who are being treated like conquered people.

“If there is still serious authority in Nigeria, it is people like Shekau, Gumi and troublers of Nigeria who should be under security scrutiny now and not those who have committed no offence known to law outside raising their voices against Fulani Genocide going on across Nigeria.”

SMBLF stated that it somehow feels it’s not too late to persuade President Buhari to show that he is still the President of a United Nigeria by changing gears to run an inclusive country with same rules of engagement for all nationalities to restore confidence in the system.

It noted that, it has also come to its notice how bandits in the north are turning vehicles bringing foodstuffs to the south back in some unhidden blockage suggestive of war measures.

“We just hope they know the implications if Southern communities start to block fuel products for instance from going to the north and its attendant implications. They should be careful of what they are throwing as they don’t know what their opponents are holding.

“We appreciate the noble intervention of the Middle Belt Forum and their sense of responsibility in condemning this despicable measure,” they said.