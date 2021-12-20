The SME100 AFRICA said it had partnered with the Federal Ministry of Indus- try, Trade and Investment (FMITI) to train 100,000 young entrepreneurs.

The founder, SME100 AF- RICA, Charles Odii, stated this at the sixth edition of the Lagos Small Business Summit 2021. According to Odili, with[1]out a doubt the Lagos SME Business Summit has lived up to expectations help[1]ing small business owners with policies and resourc- es to start and run sustain[1]able businesses in the last six years.

“This year summit is a time[1]ly response and finding so[1]lution around the challeng- es, opportunities and to chart a roadmap for growth and expansion for business owners in Lagos and Nigeria at large,” he stressed. He noted that this summit marks the beginning of an[1]other financial year for us in commemoration with the Global entrepreneur- ship week.

“The Global entrepreneur[1]ship week is a weeklong cel- ebration of entrepreneur[1]ship events and support initiatives held every year to encourage economic growth and inspire millions of peo[1]ple to begin their entrepre- neurial journey across the world,” he said.

According to him, we have inspired, empowered and engaged over 15,106 entre[1]preneurs in Nigeria in the last 12 months