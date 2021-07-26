Director-general and chief executive officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dikko Umaru Radda, in collaboration with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has donated 700 cows to the less privileged in Katsina State for the Sallah celebration.

The cows were donated through Hesene International and Radda’s foundation, the Gwagware Foundation with the meat distributed to over 4,000 people at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina state

Hesene is a Senegal-based international NGO headed by Sheikh Abdul’ahad Ibrahim Inyass and the beneficiaries of the 700 cows cuts across the 34 local government areas of Katsina State.

Leveraging on his international network, Dikko Radda was said to have invited the NGO to the state so that his people could also benefit from their humanitarian gesture.

The gesture was said to have put smiles on the faces of the less privileged who in turn, poured encomiums on Dikko Radda and his Gwagware Foundation.

