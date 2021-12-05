The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), has said it successfully impacted no fewer than 4,495 Nigerians in the area of entrepreneurship training, vocational training and empowerment.

SMEDAN director-general, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda, disclosed this yesterday while presenting a keynote address at the closing ceremony of the National Business Skills Development Initiative (NBSDI) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Radda said: “As you may be aware, the programme was nationally flagged off on August 9, 2021 in Sokoto, Sokoto State when it commenced simultaneously in all the states within the North-West geopolitical zone.

“Our target as at then was to cover the entire six geopolitical zones to impact 5,365 entrepreneurs in all the 36 states and the FCT with entrepreneurship training, vocational training and empowerment with equipment.

“Before today, the Agency has implemented the programme in the North-Central, North-West, South-West and South-East geopolitical zones where a total of 4,495 entrepreneurs have been impacted with entrepreneurship training, vocational training and empowerment with equipment.”

He stated that SMEDAN was implementing the Conditional Grant Transfer (CGS) for micro enterprises in the country, pointing out that the programme was aimed at formalising a majority of the micro enterprises operating in the informal sector.

The director-general said: “Also, in the same vein, the Agency is implementing the Conditional Grant Scheme for micro enterprises in Nigeria. This programme is aimed at formalizing a majority of the micro enterprises that are mostly operating in the informal sector.

“This programme, which involves capacity building, registration of the micro enterprises with the CAC, provision of micro insurance, opening of bank accounts, provision of grants (N50,000 each) and delivery of business development service has so far been implemented in 10 states and being implemented in six states.”

Earlier in her welcome address, the Rivers State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Hon. Mrs. Ifeoma Nwankpa, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Chief Lawson Ikuru, said the state government was appreciative of what SMEDAN was doing to promote small and medium entrepreneurs in the state.