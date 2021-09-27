Fidelity Bank Plc said it is set to develop small and medium enterprises (SMEs) capacity in the non-oil sector.

This, it said, is in furtherance of its resolve to help Nigerian businesses build sustainable export capabilities.

To this end, the bank will hold its 11th and 12th editions of the highly acclaimed export management programme (EMP).

Launched in 2016, the EMP is targeted at preparing participants for real-time experience in the international non-oil export market and the broader export market at large.

Speaking on the programme, the managing director, Fidelity Bank, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, noted that, “as a leading supporter of small businesses, we introduced the EMP five years ago to bridge the knowledge gap in the export business locally and to help participants compete effectively in the global export market.

“Given the success we have recorded in the course of the programme and following the yearnings of potential participants, we decided to host an edition of the training in Kano for those who are unable to attend the session in Lagos,” she explained.

According to Onyeali-Ikpe, the benefits of supporting the non-oil sector of the economy cannot be overemphasised given the immense benefits that it provides to the economy and the nation in terms of providing much needed foreign exchange investments, increasing our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employment generation.

“This informs our decision to host the EMP regularly and we enjoin interested entrepreneurs to take advantage of this initiative to take their business to the next level,” she said.

Fidelity Bank has over the years demonstrated its resolve to grow the non-oil export side of the economy through strategic initiatives and partnerships.