Of the 47million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), there are indications that only about 3 million MSMEs were beneficiaries of government intervention support and several disbursement programme.

This, however, leaves a whopping 44 million businesses out of the intervention scheme.

To this end, the performance of the MSMEs in the third quarter of 2021 had steadily declined without no adequate buffers to suppress the shocks as experts believes that the performance index of SMEs has decreased further since the beginning of the year.

Addressing this issue, the national president, Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria (ASBON), Dr. Femi Egbesola made strong case for SMEs while stating that, post Covid-19 effect has steadily declined the performance index of small businesses such that the nations SMEs sector is grappling with post COVID-19 challenges.

According to him, the general performance of SMEs in the country is on a steady decline as more businesses continues to close shops while many businesses are finding it hard to maintain their overhead cost and logistics.

The worst hit, he said, are the manufacturers who are making less profits and finding it difficult to pay for the direct services of their workers. She added that inflation, unavailability of raw materials and FX shortage has eroded the purchasing power of manufacturers.

Government, he suggested, needs to study businesses that are doing considerably well before now and give them grants and not loans, adding that, “when government gives them loan, there’s every possibility that they can’t pay back because the economic climate is not favourable and government needs to consider palliative measure to support small businesses with grants.”

He advised small business holders to diversify into necessities, things that people cannot do without.

While calling on foreign partners to devise a way of reaching the SMEs through credible means such that the impact will be felt by the SME sector, he advised them to avoid going directly through the government as such funding could b politicised.

Similarly, business development expert, Dr. Timi Olubiyi, said, the coronavirus pandemic has fueled many of the already known challenges in Nigeria and it has been a bad indicator for SME performance and largely the economy so far in 2021.

Undoubtedly, this, he said, has continued to impact negatively on the inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FID), imports and export trades, and projections of businesses and business operators continues to suffer.

On foreign exchange (Forex), Olubiyi argued that, it has been difficult to plan adequately due to foreign exchange instability and seeking adequate forex is a challenge for businesses.

He said this is a huge hindering factor in an import-dependent country like Nigeria and that, business forecasts and revenue estimates will continue to wane until the necessary interventions are achieved.

Meanwhile, the chairman, Senate Committee on Industries representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru, affirmed his readiness to access the much needed business advisory, regulatory access, funding linkage and growth support services for MSMEs.

While corroborating the roles of MSMEs at the Lagos East MSMEs Clinic Workshop, Abiru maintained that SMEs are the engines of a viable economy, adding that, MSMEs account for the majority of businesses worldwide and are important contributors to job creation and global economic development.

Abiru said, it was, therefore, instructive for government to assist the struggling businesses who were mostly impacted by the devastating Covid-19 pandemic with workable business solutions in the new normal.