Senior vice president of SMOORE and FEELM, Frank Han, has called on all stakeholders of the industry to join the mission of atomization making life better.

Han made this call during his keynote address at the Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) 2021.

He said, “Innovation and sustainability are the ideas to which the whole industry has been adhering, since the advent of vaping.

“The two ideas share a common goal, that is ‘atomization making life better’, which echoes SMOORE’s corporate mission.”

The Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum is the world’s leading annual forum discussing the future of the tobacco and nicotine industries.

The annual industry conference brings together key stakeholders from around the world, including global tobacco companies, vaping brands, scientists, public health experts, NGOs and policymakers.

Han asserts that policymakers and NGOs should take the lead in institutional innovations to promote the healthier industry development and more balanced regulations, embracing vaping as a strategy to improve public health while safeguarding against youth vaping.

According to him, the Global media could also involve more people in the unbiased public dialogue on vaping.