BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

There are strong indications that Benin Republic, Togo and other neighbouring countries may suffer dwindling fortune from smuggling of vehicles into Nigeria as the new vehicle import tariff kicks off next week.

The federal government had in the assented Finance Act 2020 proposed a slash of import duties on tractors, transport vehicles and others to further cushion the current socio-economic conditions in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved more tax incentives in the Finance Act, including import duty reductions from 35 to 10 per cent and 0 per cent levies on tractors and transport vehicles.

LEADERSHIP Weekend investigations revealed that there are palpable fears in the neighbouring countries that the commencement of the new vehicle tariff 2021 in Nigeria next week could signal an end to a vehicle trade market that is among the highest revenue earners for these countries.

To evade paying huge vehicles import tariff at the country’s ports, some importers import their vehicles through Benin Republic or Togo ports, paying less tariff and from there smuggle them into the country through the land borders despite the ban on importation of vehicles through the land borders.

However, importers and clearing agents who spoke to LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday said they were expecting that the federal government’s move will curb vehicle smuggling and ensure Nigeria does not become a dumping ground for used and damaged cars.

They equally noted that the plan will also increase the revenue base of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

Similarly, there are palpable fears among dealers of accidented cars who feel the move will lower the price of used and new vehicles, leading to Nigeria dumping the purchase of accidented cars.

The nation’s economy had recently suffered a major setback occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the #EndSARS protests and now recession which, according to market analysts, have drastically reduced the purchasing power and disposable income of the people, even as inflation is heading for the rooftop.

With all these in mind, the government decided to cut off some taxes out of which import duty of vehicles was factored, a development the Buhri administration expects will at least lessen financial burden on Nigerians.

To this end, importers and clearing agents operating at the nation’s seaports said the slash on imported used vehicles and new vehicles may lessen patronage for over aged and accidented vehicles into the country.

The Association of Nigerian Liscenced Customs Agents (ANLCA) and the National Association Air Freight Forwarders and Consolidators (NAFFAC), the umbrella body of clearing agents in Nigeria, however said the slash would reflate the economy but may fuel dumping of vehicles in the country.

Commenting on the development, public relations officer of the association, Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT), Toyin Awujoola, said the slash would increase Customs revenue at the nation’s seaports.

She said, “The slash is a welcome development and will make people bring in new cars and stop Nigerians from being a dumping ground. It will have an effect on the economy.

“This is because the high charges are affecting the economy through revenue at seaports. We have some terminals that are majorly for vehicles but by the slash, it will enhance the revenue of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) as well as improve the economy. So, we await the implementation”.

Similarly, the president of NAFFAC, Prince Adeyinka Bakare, said the policy will influence reduction in smuggling of vehicles into the country.

He warned that the country should not be a dumping ground for accidental vehicles.

“The slash will reduce smuggling of vehicles from neighbouring countries into Nigeria and smuggling will come down because of the rising price of import duties and levies which fuel diversion of vehicles to neighbouring countries. However, looking at the rising rate of dollars, there may be no difference in the price because customs pegged the dollar at above N300 to one dollar.

“The port will be busier because since we have a lesser duty, why will importers smuggle vehicles again? Also, the country should not be a dumping ground for over aged and accidented vehicles,” he pointed out.