The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) recently came under attack for officially revealing its rejection of JOHESU’s demands as their strike deepens.

Following the extension of the ongoing strike action embarked upon by members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to state and local government hospitals, the national secretariat of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) had added its voice to that of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) in urging the government to disregard the demands of JOHESU.

NMA had in a statement directed the government not to honour almost all of the demands made by JOHESU claiming several of the problems mentioned by the striking health workers are sacrosanct and are a reflection of the relativity that must exist in the health sector.

“ The demand for headship of departments, units in the hospital by members of JOHESU/AHPA will lead to unprecedented chaos in the health sector with ripple effect on the health of Nigerians. We reaffirm our rejection of this demand.”.

“We reject in it’s entirety the demand for the abolition of the position of Deputy Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (DCMAC) which is a creation of management boards in accordance with section 7(4) of University Teachings Hospital act.”. NMA stated

Ngige Reacts…….

The minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, in a swift response , slammed the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) for taking actions that could make it difficult for the government to reach an agreement with the striking health workers under the umbrella body of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

The Minister, in a statement signed by the director of press in the Ministry, Samuel Olowokore , said the doctors should stop meddling in the strike, adding that such meddlesomeness arising from an unhealthy inter-union rivalry will adversely put pressure on social dialogue mechanism.

“The attention of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has been drawn to media reports credited to the new executive of the Nigerian Medical Association(NMA) wherein the body has taken to meddlesome interloping in the ongoing negotiations with the striking Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU)

“The minister wishes to state that in trade unionism, such meddlesomeness arising from an unhealthy inter-union rivalry will adversely put pressure on social dialogue mechanism, clog the wheel of progress and in this instance, retard the return of industrial harmony in the entire health sector.

“Hence, the NMA should desist from further interference of any form, in the ongoing negotiation as well as stop issuing threats to the Federal Government as it is firmly resolved to achieve a lasting industrial peace in all sectors without prejudice to perceived group interests.