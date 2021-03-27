I made my Facebook account at 14 years old. I’d spent the summer in Nigeria and several of my cousins had asked me if I had an account. Wanting to stay in contact with all of them and stay up to date with their lives, I set up my account as soon as I got back home. It was about four years after Facebook first launched, and at that time, many of my friends and peers had an account, and only the likes of MySpace faced any competition with the social media platform.

These days I barely use Facebook, but my account is still live. I’ve met and connected with so many people over the world since 2008 and can’t imagine losing all those connections through the deletion of my account. Since then, however, my social media portfolio has increased to Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest. Each one has its quirk and a reason why I find myself scrolling through their apps at 2am.

Social media has allowed me to connect with new people, both close to home and further afield. I’ve made friends, reunited with old ones, found a wealth of opportunities and nurtured various partnerships. It’s helped my side hustle and promoted my work. So, with all these benefits, why does my relationship with social media feel a lot more complicated?

I’ll be honest, checking Twitter is probably the first thing I do when I wake up. It’s a bad habit, but my justification is that it’s like reading the morning news. Over the last few months though, I’ve realised I follow too many people and the Twitter algorithm is frustrating, showing you tweets from accounts you don’t even follow. This all leads to my head becoming clouded with a million thoughts and viewpoints from the accounts popping up on my timeline. Twitter can get especially overwhelming during tragedies or other significant cultural moments, where everyone is typing away every thought that sprouts from their brain. Think piece after think piece appears on the timeline, and it gets tiring.

So how do I beat this discomfort that I’m experiencing with social media? I try to disconnect. I don’t suddenly ghost everyone, but I do try to reduce my online clutter and go offline. Whenever I notice my feed becoming quite crowded, I go through an unfollowing spree, removing accounts I don’t really interact with or people I don’t even remember following in the first place.

Every now and again, if I need to further declutter my mind, I’ll delete social media apps off my phone for a few days. There’s so much negativity online that sometimes I just need a break. There’s also the assumption that everyone’s living their best life with what they choose to showcase online. But I have to remind myself that everyone is carefully curating the lives they choose to share online. Sometimes it’s just good to get away from it all for a little while.

I can’t deny the benefits and opportunities I’ve had due to my activity online. But I think as with everything in my life, I just have to remain intentional and purposeful with how I use the different platforms. As a journalist, I use Twitter to find stories, opinions and potential case studies. Instagram has blessed me with connections abroad. TikTok provides me with daily entertainment as I dive into the world of Gen Z.

Social media works differently for everyone. We are growing up in a more connected world than ever, with the rise of technology and social media, but coincidentally becoming increasingly disengaged and isolated from one another. These phenomena have us obsessing over every “like”, “comment” and “share” a post gets, causing stress over things that actually aren’t worth it in the grand scheme of things. The same way some love social media, others hate it. For me, the most important thing is maintaining a healthy relationship with the digital space. It’s easy to let social media take over, but it’s important to remember it should only add and not take away from your life.