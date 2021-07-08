One of the key elements of social media for business is that it enables one interact with customers.

Susan Esisi founder of Susan Chanel Beauty has opened up on how social media has been a blessing to her beauty and skin care business.

The skin consultant, beauty entrepreneur and wellness advocate who is one of the leading voices when it comes to beauty and wellness said: “Social media has been extremely helpful, it helps me reach out to my customers both current and potential. It broadens my scope because the reach is beyond Nigeria. I can testify to getting a lot of customers on social media”.

On what made her develop passion for cosmetology, the Efik born entrepreneur said: “I developed a natural love for it, and over time made some creams for my friends. So when they gave me positive reviews and encouraged me, I decided to take it to another level. So far it has been fulfilling and profitable”.

Recounting the challenges she encountered when she kicked off her brand, the Susan Chanel Beauty boss noted that she had little or no support when she started out.

“I remember when I got started I was home and had little or no help. All I had was a dream that seemed far fetched. Getting a good location to set up camp was also a struggle. But we are here and doing better against all odds”.

Shedding the light on the trainings she has had to attend to improve her expertise, she said: “I did a course for cosmetic studies in Thailand and for several therapeutic techniques. I also bagged a certificate in Los Angeles for Ombré Eyebrows as well as other certifications which shows that my products and services are top notch quality”.

Esisi also opened up on the unique selling point of her brand saying: ” At Susan Chanel Beauty, we cater for the delicate African skin, through our products and services, we restore their confidence and pride”.