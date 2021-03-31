BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The Society for Family Health, (SFH) has been certified by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for its conformance to the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System.

The ISO 9001:2015 is an international standard devoted to Quality Management Systems (QMS). It outlines a framework for improving quality for any organisation looking to efficiently provide customer-centric products and services.

Speaking during the certification ceremony, on Wednesday in Abuja, SFH managing director, Dr Omokhudu Idogho, said getting the ISO certification is a worthy confirmation of the meticulous work that the organisation have put into quality assurance over the years.

Idogho noted that the SFH has been in the Nigerian Healthcare market for 35 years and have worked hard to gain the confidence of its communities and customers by remaining steadfast and uncompromising in the quality of its service delivery.

He said that in 2011, the SFH set out on an ambitious project to build a standard central warehouse complex to manage the receipt, sorting and storage of all imported and locally sourced commodities procured by its in-house projects and units, adding that by the end of 2012, the project was completed with support from some donors.

According to him, for about three years, SFH liaised with the SON concerning attaining the ISO 90001: 2015 certificate for not just the warehouse, but the organisation as a whole. After a series of pre-qualification engagements, the stage one audit of SFH facilities by SON took place in August 2020, at the Head Office in Abuja.

He noted that the Stage two audit took place at the head office in Abuja, and also at the warehouse in Otta Ogun State, in October 2020.

Idogho, however, said that these audits assessed SFH’s Quality Management Systems and its conformance to the ISO 9001:2015 Standard. Adding that after rigorous assessments and audit processes, SFH had finally been awarded a well-deserved ISO 90001: 2015 certificate.

In his remarks, Dr. Justin Nickaf, Director Corporate Affairs & SON Consults , said that the SFH had now earned the brown certification from SON in recognition of its conformity to internationally acceptable standard requirements.

SFH is a leading Nigerian non-governmental organisation (NGO) working in partnership with communities, government, donors and the private sector for universal health coverage and social justice for all Nigerians.