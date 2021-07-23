In order to advance designing solutions that will enable sustainable growth for people and businesses and also unlock potentials that exists in individuals, Softcom will be releasing a bouquet of growth tools for humans and businesses on its platform, Day X; on July 29,2021.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Thursday, the chief executive officer, Softcom, Yomi Adedji, said the new product will form an ecosystem of tools that will empower business owners to sell better, identify people, control their money and make better decisions.

“Initiatives and platforms have been designed with the entrepreneur to enable ambitious and early stage businesses to position themselves for rapid growth,” Adedji said.

He added that with over 14 years experience in innovation and building technology solutions that enable a world of equitable access for people and businesses at scale, Softcom is reiterating its commitment to inclusive human growth with these giant strides.

“Our ultimate goal is to create an open world with equitable access to intuitive solutions that address the most basic human needs and by doing so enable societal development, business growth and human prosperity,” he said.

The statement added that, “In committing to making these human-centred solutions accessible to all entrepreneurs who are dreamers and those who have begun to take action, Softcom will provide not just the solutions to problems but also the gateway of easy accessibility.”

The company expects that “these steps will ultimately seal the company’s position as a forerunner in the business of advancing people and businesses.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Softcom has over 14 years experience in innovative technology solutions for businesses. It’s products and expertise have powered various initiatives and growth projects for brands like MTN, Coca Cola, GB foods, Rockefeller foundation, MTN Foundation, ARN, BoI, Samsung, NIBSS, NAICOM and many others.

Softcom has worked with these orgaisations to deepen customer intimacy, serve customers,increase revenue, improve decision making, and deliver on their various objectives using technology.

Softcom now proud itself as a “Business 2 Entrepreneur” company – a proud partner of potential to dreamers and doers with the company solutions.