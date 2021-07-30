Softcom Limited has restated its commitment towards empowering entrepreneurs with its newly launched innovation, called X, in growing its businesses.

The company stated this at its event to prelaunch the company’s new products and unveil its renewed vision and ideology, tagged ‘Unveiling X’ in Lagos.

Chief executive officer of Softcom, Yomi Adedeji, said “X took attendees on a journey from Softcom’s earliest innovative phases in 2007, through various initiatives and growth projects, and finally the purpose and ideologies that inspired the company to design and build solutions to enable growth for humans and entrepreneurs in Africa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a highly engaging discussion session, the chief executive officer, Eyowo, Seindemi Olobayo, said: “We believe in the dreams of entrepreneurs and everyone thinking about adding value to society.

“From our years of experience and knowledge in solving complex business problems, X represents answers to the problems of entrepreneurs on all growth levels and our steps in empowering them with an ecosystem of tools to succeed and reach their full potential.”

According to the firm, its products will enable people and businesses to address the need to exchange value, know and acquire information and identify people.

Adedeji further said that Softcom was established in 2007 with a mission to accelerate inclusion and growth for Africans, saying, “our products and expertise have powered various initiatives and growth projects for MTN, Coca-Cola, GB Foods, Rockefeller Foundation, MTN Foundation, ARM, BOI, Ardova Plc, Samsung, NIBSS, Gino, NAICOM and many other organisations.”

“We worked with these organisations to deepen customer intimacy, know more, plan better, serve their customers, increase revenue, improve decision-making and deliver on their various objectives using Technology,” he added.