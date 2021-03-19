BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Kaduna-based SOG FC will slug it out with Lagos based Ottasolo FC in the finals of the NLO promotion playoff in the Kwara State centre today.

SOG FC secretary, Omachi Simon in an interview with LEADERSHIP sports said they are ready to emerge victorious from the playoff, stressing that they are presently topping the table at the centre.

According to him, in the first match played on 8/03/21, SOG FC overpowered the knights FC as the match ended 1-0 in favour of SOG FC courtesy of Olorunfemi Micheal strike.

The 2nd match played on 10/03/2021 between SOG FC against another Kaduna-based club, Kaduna United ended in a draw as both teams scored one goal each.

In the 3rd match, SOG FC walloped Olukismet in the match that ended 3 -0. Philip Asemota, Esan Musa and Christian Onugue were the scorers.

In the 4th match between Mighty Jet and SOG FC, the Kaduna boys were not lucky as they lost to their opponent 1-0, but in their 5th match with Hamola FC, the SOG FC humiliated them in the match that ended 3-0 with Benedict Adikwu, Taofic Ahmed and Christian Onugue registering their names as scorers.

“So far, our boys have done well and we hope to cap it up with a win in Friday’s match to secure a promotion,” he said