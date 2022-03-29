The dust over the authentic executives for the Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was finally settled with the inauguration of the Hon Isa Sadiq Acida, led executive committee in Sokoto yesterday.

The inauguration ceremony performed by Barrister Mohammed Bello Abdallah, followed the nullification by the Court of Appeal in Abuja, last Thursday, of the earlier judgement of the FCT Court delivered on December 16, 2021, affirming Mainasara Sani’s faction as the Sokoto APC executives.

The judgement and subsequent inauguration however, affirmed the faction loyal to the former governor of the state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, as the duly elected executive members of the party in the state.

Recall that the state chapter of the party has been embroiled in controversy following the emergence of three different chairmen after the state Congress in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after the swearing in of the state executive members, the state chairman of the party, Honourable Isa Sadiq Acida, congratulates the newly sworn in members on the occasion and, called on them to justify the confidence repose in them.

He expressed gratitude to God for making the day a reality, while expressing deep appreciation to the leader of the party, Aliyu Wamakko, among other leaders of the party in the state for standing by the exco throughout the challenging period.

Acida called on all aggrieved members of the party who have one issue or the other with the party in the state to come together and build a winning party in the state.

He said, “with the recent developments, the executive members of the party in the state have declared the door of the party open for every member to come in and contribute their quota to the development of the party in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The victory we are celebrating today is for the party, as there is no Victor, no vanquish. The only task ahead of the party in the state is to return to the Government House, come 2023 general elections.”