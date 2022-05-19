Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries, a coalition of the party in Sokoto State has called for the adoption of a direct mode of primaries in order to ensure that the most popular candidate with the widest network within and outside the party is returned as a candidate.

The group alleged that there are clandestine moves by some persons to hoodwink the National leadership of the great party into approving the indirect mode of primaries in order to perfect their ulterior plans against the party.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Chairman of the coalition, Isah Jabbi said some people in the party’s stock in trade remains domination of the majority stakeholders, subversion of the will of the teeming party faithful and facilitation of colossal loss in elections.

Jabbi called on President Buhari and APC Chairman, Alh. Abdullahi Adamu to be mindful of some party stakeholders who are bent on tilting them to accept their selfish proposal for the conduct of indirect primaries in Sokoto state against the wishes and desires of the majority (six out of seven) Gubernatorial Aspirants and the majority of party delegates and supporters.

“Their ultimate aim is to snatch away the party and hold it to the jugular, ultimately imposing an unpopular candidate on the party’s supporters which has the potential of leading to voter apathy within the party’s loyalists or outright voting against the party’s candidate.

“We wish to re-echo the pleas of the greater percentage of APC supporters in Sokoto state that the direct mode of primaries should be adopted.”