To the mammoth crowd and invited guests that were held spellbound at the commissioning of the multibillion naira Sokoto state Advanced Diagnostics Center edifice, a bigger surprise lies ahead when, the 1,200-bed capacity Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital, SOSUTH, under construction is completed soon.

The new Advanced Diagnostics Center with state of the art medical equipment, constructed at the cost of N824 billion and another N2.4 billion expended on equipments, has a Radiology Unit, Laboratory Unit, Out-Patient Clinics, Dental Unit, and ENT Unit. It will offer a variety of services, including medical investigations, Radiological Investigations, and Laboratory Investigations.

It also has extensive capacity for MRI, CT scan, Fluoroscopy, Digital X-ray, Mammography, Chemical pathology, Histopathology, Microbiology, and Hematology. It also has provision for ECG, Echocardiography, and Vascular Doppler, Gastrology, Endoscopy, Neurology and EEG. Medical Consultants, medical officers, laboratory scientists/technicians, nurses and other personnel required for the smooth running of the centre had been recruited.

To Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the idea of the center is a product of his regular consultations with the Sultan of Sokoto, which His Eminence, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar corroborated, while giving the background to how the idea of the diagnostic centre emerged.

Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar said, “A few years ago, I hinted to the Governor of Sokoto State on the need for us to have a Center of Excellence to take care of our numerous health challenges in this part of the country, and the need to have a synergy between the Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara state governments.

“The centre will help the people and stop the lengthy trips to foreign countries for medical diagnosis.

“For the hospital to help the poor and vulnerable who may not be able to afford the fees, I propose a big basket managed by reputable Nigerians, so that somebody who have no money to bring their people to the centre can be given prompt attention without paying, because somebody else had paid for him.”

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname, narrated that, a staggering number of Nigerians travel overseas for medical treatment monthly, with an estimated bill of over $1billion annually. This has been as a result of non-availability of advanced health care technology in our health facilities.

“Each month, about five thousand Nigerians travel abroad seeking medical attention. This amounts to expenses totalling $1b annually. However, a recent update indicates that Nigerians spend $3b each year in India alone on medical tourism.

“While abroad they not only pay for medical attention, they are accommodated in hotels and purchase meals from restaurants, in addition to other payments such as transport and contingencies. In most cases, many have to return to the foreign hospital for additional check-ups. In sum, the huge population gives a boost not only to the medical institutions but to the travel and hospitality sector in those countries. They help to build foreign economies and this has been going on for many years.

“This facility, a world-class and a milestone in the history of medical diagnosis in Nigeria will reduce the suffering of patients that have to travel in search of reliable diagnostic services in countries such as India, UK, USA, Saudi Arabia and Germany.

“There are 860 public and private health facilities in Sokoto state. For this number of health facilities to provide effective services for a population of five million in the state, they must adopt advanced technologies that are used globally.”

“A teaching hospital is also under construction, which means that the ancient city of Sokoto will become a medical hub of sorts as the years pass. The diagnostic centre will cater to patients from Nigeria. It will also have regional significance as it will cater for nationals from the Republics of Benin and Niger. The combined effect of these, with massive impact on transport, hospitality and health sector among other, will give an uplift to the internally generated revenue of Sokoto a few years down the line.”

Governor Aminu Tambuwal recalls that the diagnostic centre is another giant project out of Sokoto which was carefully prepared with hardly a mention in the media, during its years of construction.

According to him, “Sokoto state government designed constructed and equipped the new Advanced Medical Diagnostics Centre to provide high-quality cutting edge medical diagnostics services available in any other place in the world.

“The overall objective here is to provide healthcare services for our people and make Sokoto a hub for medical tourism. The services provided by the centre are designed in such a way that they are affordable to the people.”

He stated that before long, the hospital will generate revenue not only for itself but for Sokoto state as well.

On support to the vulnerable who may need to access the hospital, Governor Tambuwal said, “we will come up with a fund where the government will contribute, members of the business community, and well-meaning Nigerians can contribute, to subsidise the services that are going to be rendered to indigent people at the centre.”

For efficiency, the centre will be managed by Healthfield Medical Services Ltd, through a public-private partnership model.

On the teaching hospital nearing completion, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname acknowledged Africa Development Bank, AfDB, support for the state in ensuring inclusiveness in the supply and affordability of drugs in Africa.

Dr Inname pointed out that, this is in view of the fact that 70% of drugs in use in the continent are imported from China.

The projects supervisor, Architect Abdulhameed Yahuza Mainasara, explained that the state government has reviewed the contract of the teaching hospital by adding some other projects which were not in the original plan of the hospital.

Not withstanding the additional projects, Architect Abdulhameed Mainasara, assured that the thirty months agreement signed with the state government to deliver the project is still sacrosanct.

“Specifically, a space for helipad, where air ambulance can land in emergency case, has been added to the project.

“The teaching hospital which is a 1,200-bed capacity, when completed will also boast of different wards as well as visiting Doctors lodge, Corpers lodge, Auditorium as well as, Radiology.

“Other facilities apart from the normal bed space also includes VIP and VVIP lodges which possess all the qualities of a standard suite. It also includes accomodations for the CMD and other senior staffs within the premises of the hospital.”

To ensure the teaching hospital is delivered as scheduled, according to specification and without compromise, not less than one thousand workers of different field were employed to work on the site, daily.